Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $18.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.