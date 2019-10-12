Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Viacom by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 6,335.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Viacom by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 457,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 197,423 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

VIAB opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

