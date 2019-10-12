Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,464,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,848,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 992,659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,145,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 631,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

