Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

