Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 247,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $23,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $4,050,417.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $193.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.