Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,514. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

