Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,956 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.52. 32,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,931. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

