PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.86. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

