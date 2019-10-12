Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Shares of PHX opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. Research analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $44,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $112,740. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

