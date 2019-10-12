PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. Sells 1,172 Shares

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,033 shares in the company, valued at $53,150,646.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $22.82 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $360.85 million, a PE ratio of -73.61 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

