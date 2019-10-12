Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, VP Walter Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. Insiders have acquired 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Friday. 952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

