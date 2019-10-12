Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Patriot Transportation comprises about 2.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 7.51% of Patriot Transportation worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Patriot Transportation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

