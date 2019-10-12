Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

