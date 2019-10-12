PCI- PAL’s (PCIP) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PCIP stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.57. PCI- PAL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

PCI- PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

