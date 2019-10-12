PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Update

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 30th total of 16,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 211.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 109,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,386,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 424.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 546,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 455,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 976,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDLI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

PDLI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 1,312,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of ($22.53) million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

