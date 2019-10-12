Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $694.60

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 694.60 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 697.80 ($9.12), with a volume of 194954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.40 ($9.17).

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSON shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,115 ($14.57) target price on shares of Pearson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 772 ($10.09).

Get Pearson alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 804.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 823.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 285 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,740.89).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.