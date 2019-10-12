Peel Hunt Lowers Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 381

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 381 ($4.98) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GKP. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

GKP opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.66. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.50 ($3.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a market cap of $465.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

