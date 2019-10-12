Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,852.90 ($24.21).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,937.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,036.98.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.