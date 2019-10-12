Peerplays (PPY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $106,443.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $106,443.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00207718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01031128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00087477 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

