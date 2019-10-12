Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen NY Municipal Value makes up 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.72% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

