Penbrook Management LLC Grows Position in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of RTW Retailwinds worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTW Retailwinds by 91.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 493,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in RTW Retailwinds by 18.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 899,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTW stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.89 million for the quarter.

RTW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

RTW Retailwinds Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

