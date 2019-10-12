Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $296.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average is $291.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

