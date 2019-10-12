Penbrook Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $60.48.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.