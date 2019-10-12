Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

