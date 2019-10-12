Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $68.81 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

