Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $820,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 272,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 134.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 158,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,793 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

