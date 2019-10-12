Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,685,145.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. Maxim Group set a $79.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

