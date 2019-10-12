Pennsylvania Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,955 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 7.9%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

