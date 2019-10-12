PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 7th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

