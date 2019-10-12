Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $746,865.19 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

