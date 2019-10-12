Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.82. 916,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.