Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 127 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.74.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,799. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

