PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBR. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $113,445,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.9% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,197,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230,876 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,651 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

