Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 11,720,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,947,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

