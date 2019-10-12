Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

PFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 10,877,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,336. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

