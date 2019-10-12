PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised PG&E from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

PCG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,507,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,109. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. PG&E has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,818 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 8,518,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,244,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,983 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,984,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 540,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

