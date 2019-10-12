Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $140,013.00 and $11.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00866996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00196130 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006057 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00092403 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004106 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

