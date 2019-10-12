Pi Financial Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Investment analysts at Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $492.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $329.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.77 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $409.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.