Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

PCLB stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. Pinnacle Bancshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.00.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.