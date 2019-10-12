PlayChip 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $951.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $951.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.



PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

