Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.89 Million

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post $54.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $59.30 million. Plug Power posted sales of $55.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $223.56 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $306.57 million, with estimates ranging from $272.10 million to $396.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.68 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

