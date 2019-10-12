Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $3.50 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 3,200,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,219. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

