Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of PSTI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 974,306 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 954,161 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

