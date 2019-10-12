Polis (POLIS) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00008020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $1,147.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,322,770 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.