Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTLA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 401,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

