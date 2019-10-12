Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $114.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.25 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $110.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $423.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $425.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.32 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $491.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,433.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $8,269,599. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 298,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.