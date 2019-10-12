Presearch (PRE) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $567,382.00 and $1,726.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

