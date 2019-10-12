Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.35 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of National HealthCare worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 183.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 56.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,114 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $145,312.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,770.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NHC opened at $80.51 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

