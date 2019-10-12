Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Crane stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

