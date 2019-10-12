Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 1,941,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 482.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,337,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,936,181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $18,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 735,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $10.13 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

